Bill, Hillary Clinton To Testify In US House Epstein Probe

Bill and Hillary Clinton will testify in a US House investigation surrounding deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a spokesman for the ex-president said, heading off a potential vote to hold the couple in contempt.

The Epstein affair continues to cast a long shadow over Washington, entangling some of the most prominent names in US politics and highlighting the sharp partisan battles that have shaped the scandal.

A court, meanwhile, is due to hear a request on Wednesday to block access to investigative files linked to Epstein, the New York Times reported, after victims said their names had not been redacted.

The Justice Department released last week what it said would be the final batch of pages, photos and videos from the Epstein files, adding fuel to a political drama that has put pressure on President Donald Trump.

But the department was left scrambling after names of alleged victims — who were supposed to be anonymized — were left unredacted, according to lawyers quoted by the Times.

In a letter to judges, Brad Edwards and Brittany Henderson from the Florida legal firm Edwards Henderson cited an email published in the cache of documents “listing 32 minor child victims, with only one name redacted and 31 left visible”.

Another woman said that her full address had been published in the files.

The lawyers requested an “immediate takedown” of the government website showing the files.

District Judge Richard M. Berman said in a short order that he would hold a hearing on Wednesday, adding: “I am not certain how helpful I can be.”

On Sunday the Justice Department said it was “working around the clock” to make further redactions to the files after New York Times journalists had found dozens of naked photos that include people’s faces.

Those photos have since been largely removed or redacted, the Times reported.

‘Setting a precedent’

The House Rules Committee had advanced resolutions accusing the Clintons of defying subpoenas to appear in person to explain their links to Epstein, who died in custody in 2019.

The couple had originally refused to appear before lawmakers examining how authorities handled earlier investigations into the disgraced financier, who had connections and correspondence with the world’s business and political elite.

But Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said on X that “the former President and former Secretary of State will be there. They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone.”

Democrats say the probe is being weaponized to attack political opponents of Trump — himself a longtime Epstein associate who has not been called to testify — rather than to conduct legitimate oversight.

Trump spent months trying to block the disclosure of investigative files linked to Epstein, who moved in elite circles for years, cultivating ties with billionaires, politicians, academics and celebrities.

Neither Trump nor the Clintons have been accused of criminal wrongdoing related to Epstein’s activities.

In letters where they initially refused to appear in Washington, the Clintons had argued that the subpoenas were invalid because they lacked a clear legislative purpose.

Republicans say the Democratic couple’s past links to the business tycoon, including Bill Clinton’s use of his private jet in the early 2000s, justify in‑person questioning under oath.

Instead, the couple submitted sworn written statements describing their knowledge of Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

Bill Clinton acknowledged flying on Epstein’s plane for Clinton Foundation-related humanitarian work, but said he never visited his private island.

Hillary Clinton said she had no meaningful interactions with Epstein, never flew on his plane and never visited his island.

After the Clintons agreed to testify, the Rules Committee decided Monday evening to suspend its vote on the contempt proceedings.

AFP