Mali Defence Minister Receives Chinese Ambassador LI Xiang

In an effort to further strengthen the cooperative relationship between the Republic of Mali and the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency LI Xiang, Chinese Ambassador Plenipotentiary to Mali, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Defense and Civil Protection, Major General Daoud Aly Mohammedine.

The meeting took place at a significant time, coinciding with the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mali and China, which reflects the strengthening and lasting friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ambassador LI Xiang expressed his deep gratitude to the Minister for the warm welcome. He praised the warm welcome extended by the Malian people and the respect and care that Chinese citizens receive in Mali.

He recalled that more than 10,000 Chinese people live in Mali, and they make significant contributions to the country’s economic and social development.

The Ambassador also thanked the Minister of Defense and Civil Protection for his efforts to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and their property, and commended the strengthening of existing cooperation between the two countries, especially in the areas of military cooperation, training of the National Defense and Security Forces, technical assistance, and equipment supply.

On his part, Mohammedine congratulated Ambassador LI Xiang on his appointment as the ambassador of a great friend of Mali.

He emphasized his professional skills, his diplomatic experience, and his comprehensive understanding of international relations, expressing confidence that he will succeed in his mission in Mali.

The Minister stated that Mali and China share a deep respect for the independence and sovereignty of their countries, recalling that the two countries have elevated their cooperation to the level of strategic partnership, which reflects the intention to strengthen cooperation in many areas of mutual benefit.