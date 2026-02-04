Gov Fubara Vows To Deliver On Social Contract Despite Political Challenges

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the social contract with the people of the state, despite ongoing political challenges.

The governor made the statement on Wednesday while inspecting the rehabilitation of internal roads in the old Port Harcourt township, as well as the proposed site for the construction of a modern market at Creek Road Market.

He emphasized that his administration remains focused on governance, stressing that the trust reposed in it by the people must be repaid with purposeful and confidence-driven leadership.

“No matter the situation, we will not lose focus on governance because our people have given us their trust,” Governor Fubara said. “What we owe them is to give them confidence in leadership and ensure that governance continues strongly.”

The governor explained that the road rehabilitation and construction of the new Creek Road Market are aimed at restoring the glory of the old Port Harcourt township by eliminating street trading and improving traffic flow.

He noted that the current condition of Creek Road makes movement difficult, adding that relocating traders from the streets into a well-structured market would free the road for smooth vehicular movement.

“When this market is fixed, those trading along the streets will be moved into the market, and the road will be free for traffic,” he said. “As the roads are properly rehabilitated, the beauty of the town will begin to reflect again.”

Governor Fubara disclosed that construction of the Creek Road Market is expected to commence within one week.