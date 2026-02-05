Kwara Gov Says Attack ‘Pure Massacre’, 75 Victims Buried

Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has described the deadly attack in the state as a “pure massacre,” saying 75 people killed in the incident have been buried.

AbdulRazaq spoke on Wednesday night when he visited the area and the Palace of the Emir of Kaiama, Muazu Omar.

“It’s different from what we used to see, where subjects were kidnapped for ransom. This was just a pure massacre, and it’s something we truly condemn and commiserate with you over.”

“Seventy-five have been buried. We are short of words, but we thank the security agencies for their work,” the governor said.

The attackers assaulted the Woro and Nuku communities of Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

At least 75 people were killed in Woro in the late Tuesday attack, while properties were damaged in Nuku.

Governor AbdulRazaq explained that the Muslim community was targeted by the terrorists for resisting ‘perveted’ terrorist doctrine.

“Because they absolutely refused a change in doctrine, they were attacked and massacred,” the governor noted.

Tonight, I arrived in Kaiama in company of service chiefs and cabinet members to commiserate with His Royal Highness Alhaji Omar Mu’azu (Bagidi Kiyaru IV), the Emir of Kaiama, and the entire community on the cowardly attack launched on our compatriots in Woro and Nuku yesterday.… pic.twitter.com/4krDQ3pIx5 — Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (@RealAARahman) February 4, 2026

He promised that those behind it would be fished out, saying, “They’ve murdered sleep, and I can assure you that within the next month, the whole place will be flooded with soldiers.”

“Our administration will continue to work with the security agencies to rid our communities of these ungodly and misguided criminals,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu had deployed a battalion of the army to the state.

“President Tinubu said the new military command will spearhead Operation Savannah Shield to checkmate the barbaric terrorists and protect defenceless communities,” presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement late Wednesday.

He condemned the “beastly attack” that he said was carried out against villagers who had rejected the jihadists’ ideology.

The Nigerian military has intensified operations against terrorists and armed bandits.

Last month, the military said it had launched “sustained coordinated offensive operations against terrorist elements” in Kwara state.