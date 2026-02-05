Nwabali Parts Ways With Chippa United, Thanks Club For ‘Cherished Memories’

South African club, Chippa United, have confirmed the exit of Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, after a formal transfer request from the former Enyimba player.

“Chippa United Football Club confirms that Stanley Nwabali has formally submitted a request to depart the club. After careful consideration, the club has agreed to grant his release,” the Premier Soccer League team wrote on their X handle on Thursday.

The club paid tribute to the Nigerian for his service, dedication, and contribution to the team.

“We would like to sincerely thank Stanley Nwabali for the years of service, commitment, and professionalism he has shown during his time at Chippa United Football Club. His contribution to the club will always be appreciated,” the Port Elizabeth-based side said of the 29-year-old.

In a tribute to the club, the former Enyimba star thanked his teammates, coaches, fans, and club chairman, whom he described as “more than a family,” for the “amazing” time spent with them.

“It was more than a family❤️. To my lovely teammates, dear coaches, amazing fans, and best chairman in the world. As I stand here to say farewell, but more than a goodbye, I want to say thank you. The memories we’ve shared, the hard-fought victories, the setbacks we turned into lessons, the laughs, and the tears are moments I will carry with me forever.

“I leave with a heart full of gratitude and a lifetime of cherished memories. This isn’t just a farewell, it’s an appreciation for every moment you’ve given me. The lessons I’ve learned here will stay with me forever, and even though I may not wear the shirt anymore, a part of me will always remain with this club.

“To the club chairman, thank you for being such a father figure to me ❤️. Thank you for the honor of letting me be part of this story. I wish you all success and happiness in the seasons ahead. Thank you — and farewell. Until we meet again.”

Nwabali joined the Chilli Boys in 2022 from Katsina United and gained prominence among Nigerian fans at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a stellar outing with the Super Eagles, where the country reached the final of the competition.

His next destination is, however, unknown.