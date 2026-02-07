2027: We Don’t Need A Governor To Mobilise Support For Tinubu In Rivers – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that supporters of President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State do not need the backing of a sitting governor to mobilise support for the President ahead of the 2027 elections.

Wike made the remark on Saturday in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of the headquarters of the ‘Renewed Hope Ambassadors.’

He commended Desmond Akawor, the coordinator of Rivers’ Renewed Hope Ambassadors, for his mobilisation efforts, noting that the state would work actively to support the President’s re-election.

Wike said, “Let me sincerely thank the coordinator Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Rivers State, Desmond Akawor, who has shown enough capacity to mobilise our people who have moved to all the nooks and crannies of Rivers to talk about Tinubu for president in 2027.”

“I have said before that Rivers state is a no-go area, and I want to repeat that this place is totally for Tinubu.

“Mr coordinator, you have mobilised and made sure that the 23 local governments and zonal coordinators were inaugurated; that day Nigerians all over the world watched that Rivers state is a no-go area.

“Today, you have also invited us to commission some vehicles that the headquarters of the Secretariat will use and to commission the secretariat itself; this is the first of its kind in any part of the country.

“I challenge anybody; let them come to Rivers state and learn. Our commitment is not by mouth, our commitment is not by newspaper; our commitment is by showing that, yes indeed, we are working for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We don’t need to have a governor to mobilise for Mr President; we don’t need it. We have all it takes to be on our own. There is no governor amongst us here, We have senators, assembly people, council chairmen, national assembly members, and party chairmen of APC and PDP.

“We have mobilised ourselves to make a commitment. If you say you are supporting somebody, there is no need for the person to bring his resources; you have to make a commitment, and this is what our leaders have done.”

The minister also criticised governors, senators, and others whom he accused of supporting betrayal in Rivers State, saying that they too would face betrayal from their successors.