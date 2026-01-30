Rivers Govt Denies Blocking Pro-Tinubu Group From Using Stadium

The Rivers State Government has dismissed claims that it denied the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the Rivers State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Desmond Akawor, access to the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, for the inauguration of a political support group for President Bola Tinubu.

Akawor had alleged on Friday that the state government blocked the group from using the stadium for the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors.

He made the allegation while addressing supporters during the group’s inauguration ceremony held at the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt.

The claim was later reinforced by the FCT Minister, who, in his remarks at the event, warned that if access to the facility is denied again, supporters of the group would forcibly gain entry to use the stadium.

Reacting to the allegations, the Rivers State Government described them as false and misleading, explaining that the Yakubu Gowon Stadium is currently undergoing reconstruction and is unsafe for public use.

READ ALSO: ‘We Will Take It By Force,’ Wike Dares Rivers Govt Over Access To Stadium

Speaking to journalists on Friday evening after an inspection tour of the facility, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honour Sirawoo, said the allegation had no basis.

Sirawoo, who toured the stadium alongside the Commissioner for Sports, Christopher Green, under the guidance of the site engineer, said the level of ongoing reconstruction made it impossible for any group to use the facility at this time.

The permanent secretary advised political leaders in the state to place the interest of Rivers State above political ambitions, noting that there is life after politics.

He said that Governor Siminalayi Fubara remains committed and is at the forefront of efforts to ensure the re-election of President Tinubu.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Sports, who serves as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Christopher Green, said his office did not receive any formal request for the use of the stadium.

Green described the allegation as baseless, noting that even the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, where the inauguration was eventually held, is a Rivers State Government–owned facility.

The site engineer, Michael Ebitenye, who led government officials on the inspection tour, said the stadium is currently in a delicate condition, warning that heavy human traffic could damage underground pipes beneath the pitch.

He also spoke of the serious safety hazards in the VIP sections and other areas under reconstruction.

Ebitenye stressed that the contracting firm, Monimichelle, remains committed to the safety of lives and property and would not permit the use of facilities undergoing renovation for any event, regardless of political affiliation.