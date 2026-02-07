Gyokeres Double Moves Arsenal Closer To Premier League Title

Arsenal moved ever closer to a first Premier League title for 22 years as a 3-0 win over Sunderland took the Gunners nine points clear at the top of the table.

Martin Zubimendi’s long-range drive just before half-time settled the nerves of the home crowd at the Emirates Stadium before Viktor Gyokeres struck twice to quieten his critics.

Manchester City can reduce the gap at the top back to six points should they end a wait since 2003 to beat Liverpool at Anfield in front of a crowd on Sunday.

But after three consecutive second-placed finishes, it appears a matter of when, not if, Mikel Arteta’s men will finally be crowned champions.

Defeat dented Sunderland’s dream of European football on their first season back in the top flight.

Regis Le Bris’ side showed why they sit eighth with a dogged first-half showing that left the Arsenal crowd again bemoaning a lack of creativity from open play.

However, Zubimendi picked the lock of the Black Cats’ defence with a crisp strike from outside the box that clipped the inside of the post on its way in for the sixth goal of his impressive debut season in English football.

Gyokeres has attracted plenty of criticism for failing to replicate his free-scoring form at Sporting Lisbon in the Premier League.

But the Sweden international is the club’s top scorer and took his tally for the season to 13 in all competitions.

Gyokeres made the points safe when his powerful drive from Kai Havertz’s pass had too much power for Robin Roefs 25 minutes from time.

He was then presented with an open goal by Gabriel Martinelli in stoppage time.

The shine was taken off Arsenal’s day late on when Leandro Trossard was forced off through injury.

Arteta needs as many players available as possible, with Arsenal still competing in four competitions.

Arsenal face City in the League Cup final next month, host Wigan in the fourth round of the FA Cup, and cruised into the Champions League last 16 with eight wins from eight games in the league phase.

