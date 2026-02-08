Court Seals NNPC Depot, Other Facilities Over Sanitation Violations In Kano

The Kano State Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB), in collaboration with the Mobile Environmental Sanitation Court, has sealed a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) depot in Hotoro and sanctioned several other facilities for breaches of environmental sanitation laws.

The enforcement exercise, carried out on Thursday, spanned key locations across the state, including government institutions, commercial centres, private establishments, and public conveniences.

Speaking during the operation, REMASAB Managing Director Muhammad Khalil said the exercise was part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with sanitation regulations and protect public health.

“Environmental sanitation laws are meant to protect lives and ensure a clean and safe environment for all residents. Any individual or organisation found violating these laws will face appropriate sanctions,” Khalil stated.

According to REMASAB officials, a public convenience along Hotoro Road was found to be unhygienic and fined accordingly.

More significantly, the NNPC depot in Hotoro breached sanitation regulations and was immediately sealed by the Mobile Environmental Sanitation Court.

In Naibawa Quarters near Royal City, a building under construction was sealed after unlawfully depositing sand and stones on a public road, obstructing free movement and endangering road users.

The court imposed a fine on the offender. A similar violation was recorded along IBB Way, where another individual was penalised for dumping construction materials on the roadway.

Khalil urged residents to comply fully with environmental sanitation regulations to avoid penalties and contribute to a healthier environment.

“We call on all residents to take sanitation seriously. Compliance is not optional; it is a collective responsibility for the safety and wellbeing of our communities,” he emphasised.

He also commended the Commissioner for Environment, Dahir Hashim, for his support and praised the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, for his commitment to environmental renewal and beautification across the state.

REMASAB officials noted that the enforcement exercise will continue across the state as part of efforts to maintain cleanliness, promote public health, and enforce environmental laws.