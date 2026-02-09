National Stability Strengthened When Growth Reaches The Poorest — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that Nigeria’s diversity remains its greatest strength, stressing that economic growth must reach even the poorest households to ensure national stability and sustainable development.

The President spoke on Monday at the National Economic Council (NEC) Conference on Inclusive Growth and Sustainable National Development, held at the State House, Abuja.

“Nigeria’s diversity is our strength. When states grow, Nigeria grows. When growth reaches the poorest household, national stability is strengthened. When development is sustainable, our children inherit growth,” Tinubu said.

Describing the task before the nation as demanding but historic, the President said his Renewed Hope Agenda represents a national compact and a promise that the sacrifices of Nigerians would yield a stronger, fairer and more prosperous country.

“The task before us is demanding, but the opportunity is historic. The Renewed Hope Agenda is a national compact, a promise that the sacrifices of Nigerians will lead to a stronger, fairer and more prosperous nation,” he said.

‘Inclusive Growth, Monetary Policy’

Tinubu expressed confidence that the resolutions of the conference would support daily farming, livestock investment, ranch development and diversification of agricultural produce, noting that agricultural modernisation remains central to inclusive growth.

“I promise you here that I will play my part. There are seven zones, and state-of-the-art mechanisation is coming,” the President added.

He said his administration had undertaken bold but necessary reforms since assuming office to stabilise the economy, restore confidence and lay the foundation for long-term growth.

“Since the inception of this administration, we have undertaken bold and necessary reforms to stabilise the economy, restore confidence and lay the foundation for long-term growth.

“These reforms are instruments for delivering prosperity, dignity and opportunity for all Nigerians,” Tinubu said.

The President added that monetary policy reforms introduced by his administration had begun yielding positive results and were receiving international recognition.

“I must say again that the monetary policy we embarked upon has yielded positive results and is being recognised around the world,” he noted.

Tinubu said the Federal Government had recorded notable achievements reflecting its commitment to cooperative federalism and inclusive development, particularly in improving revenue distribution to sub-national governments.

“With this, state and local governments now receive increased and more predictable allocations, improving their capacity to pay salaries, invest in infrastructure and deliver social services,” he said.

The President said his administration had “prioritised infrastructure development across transportation, power, digital connectivity and irrigation as catalysts for inclusive growth, while expanding social investment and human capital programmes targeting vulnerable households, youths, women and small businesses.”

Tinubu also reassured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to “defeating terrorism and banditry,” describing insecurity as “unacceptable” and “foreign” to Nigeria’s culture.”