Atiku, Makinde Hold Closed-Door Meeting With IBB

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd.), at his hilltop residence in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Atiku said his visit to Niger State was aimed at strengthening the structures of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state, stressing that the visit had nothing to do with contesting the 2027 presidential election.

According to him, the focus of his engagement was on the demand by Nigerians for real-time electronic transmission of election results, which he said would reduce confusion and electoral disputes.

“At this point, this is not about me contesting elections. It is about Nigerians who want electronic transmission of election results,” Atiku said.

He explained that electronic transmission of results would ensure transparency and reduce chaos during elections, adding that the controversial amendment to the Electoral Act was deliberately mixed with manual processes, thereby creating confusion.

“The preference of Nigerians is clear. They want real-time electronic transmission of results. What we have now is a mixture of electronic and manual uploading, which only causes confusion and chaos,” he stated.

Atiku called on all opposition political parties to unite and reject the decision of the Senate to opt solely for manual transmission of election results.

“We need all opposition political parties to pursue this issue. We should not allow it to rest the way they want it to rest at the Senate,” he said.

He disclosed that as a member of the ADC, the party is currently focused on grassroots mobilisation and strengthening its structures nationwide.

“I am a member of the ADC, and we are working to ensure our structures are firmly rooted from the ward level to local government, state, and national levels. We are mobilising and registering members across the country,” Atiku added.

Although Atiku did not disclose the specific reason for his visit to General Babangida, he noted that it was not his first visit to the elder statesman.

On his part, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde declined to speak with journalists.

He reportedly remained in the inner chamber of Babangida’s residence after Atiku had left, and journalists were informed that the governor was on a private visit and would not grant any interview.

Reporters were subsequently asked to leave the premises, though some waited outside to observe his departure.

Atiku arrived in Minna at about 1:30 p.m. and proceeded directly from the Minna Airport to Babangida’s residence. Governor Makinde arrived later at about 2:10 p.m., approximately 30 minutes after Atiku had departed.

Atiku was accompanied by several ADC leaders and stakeholders, including the ADC governorship aspirant for Rivers State, Baba Agaie; former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Senator Ben Obi; Senator Ozemina from Edo State; Niger State ADC Chairman Musa Hassan, and other party officials.