Reno Omokri Defends Ambassador Role Despite Past Comments Against Tinubu

Ambassador-designate Reno Omokri says his acceptance of the position was due to his commitment to Nigeria despite formerly being a fierce critic of President Bola Tinubu.

Omokri said this on Wednesday when he was featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The former presidential aide under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is reported to have said he won’t work with the Tinubu government.

But when asked why he accepted the ambassadorial appointment from the same administration, Omokri said, “That’s not what I said. The question you asked me was that if Tinubu asked me to work with him, would I accept? I said no, it’s not in my DNA.

“When I met with the administration’s officials, I said I can’t take certain positions because of certain things that I said earlier. However, I never said I cannot work for Nigeria.

“As an ambassador, I’m going to work for Nigeria. I will be an ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said on the current affairs show.

READ ALSO: Senate Confirms 64 Career, Non-Career Ambassadorial Nominees

Late last year, Tinubu nominated Omokri and several others as ambassadors.

The list of non-career ambassador-designate features several prominent political figures, including former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu; former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode; former Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; and a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri.

Others are Senator Ita Enang, a former Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Chioma Ohakim; Bello Danbazau; Vice Admiral Ibok Ete (retd.), and Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, among others.

Although the nominations sparked debates, with many faulting the inclusion of the former INEC chairman.

However, months after they were screened by the Senate, Omokri said the acceptance of the appointment is based on conviction.

“You know what? I cannot say everything. During our discussions, I explicitly said, ‘I cannot do this or that because of the positions I’ve held and the statements I’ve made.’ However, I told them I can do this role because I will be working for the country.”

The former critic of the president, now turned supporter, said his “position on President Tinubu has changed. I believe he is the best thing for Nigeria.”