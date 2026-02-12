Fubara Dissolves Rivers Executive Council 

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has dissolved the State Executive Council.

The decision was announced on Thursday in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onwuka Nzeshi.

According to the statement, the governor directed all Commissioners and Special Advisers to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior officers in their respective ministries with immediate effect.

Governor Fubara expressed appreciation to the outgoing members of the Executive Council for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The dissolution comes 48 hours after Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, confirmed reconciliation efforts aimed at resolving the protracted political crisis in the state.

The minister said President Bola Tinubu met with key political actors from Rivers State, including Governor Fubara and his predecessor, in a renewed attempt to ease tensions arising from the power struggle in the oil-rich state.

The closed-door meeting, held at the Presidential Villa, was also attended by other Rivers leaders.

The intervention came amid an ongoing impeachment process initiated against Fubara by lawmakers loyal to Wike, the third such notice, which has since become the subject of litigation.

Speaking on Tuesday after inspecting ongoing projects in Abuja, Wike disclosed that the meeting held on Monday, February 9, was at the instance of President Tinubu.

He said the President took the initiative to broker peace between Governor Fubara and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“I remember this is the second time the President is intervening and believe by the grace of God, this is going to be the last time,” Wike said.

“I have told the assembly to do the needful and obey Mr. President, which I know they will not hesitate. I also believe the governor will carry out his own part to make sure that this is the final time Rivers people will hear this kind of discord.”

Reports indicated that after the meeting at the Villa, Governor Fubara accompanied the FCT Minister to his residence in Guzape, Abuja, a development observers described as a possible sign of easing hostilities.

However, it remains unclear whether the pro-Wike lawmakers will withdraw the impeachment notice or whether the latest round of talks will translate into a lasting truce.