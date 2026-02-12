PHOTOS: Argungu International Fishing Festival Kicks Off In Kebbi

The 61st edition of the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival (AIFF) commenced on Wednesday with vibrant displays of traditional sports and cultural performances, drawing widespread attention from within Nigeria and beyond.

Held at the historic Matan Fada River in Kebbi State, the festival opened with colourful competitions in archery, catapulting, camel and donkey racing, local wrestling and a polo tournament.

Participants demonstrated remarkable skill, precision and endurance, thrilling spectators who gathered in large numbers to witness the spectacle.

Traditional rulers led by the Emir of Argungu, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ismail Muhammad Mera, graced the occasion, alongside other emirs from across Nigeria and the neighbouring Republic of Niger.

The arena attracted tourists, cultural enthusiasts, journalists, content creators and bloggers from local, national and international media organisations.

Winners emerged in the various sporting categories and were presented with trophies, cash prizes and consolation gifts in recognition of their performances.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Archery and Catapulting Sub-Committee and Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Usman Zuru, commended the state government for its support in ensuring the festival’s success.

He described the festival as a platform for preserving Kebbi State’s rich cultural heritage, promoting unity and peaceful coexistence, and passing on indigenous traditions to future generations.

Argungu Festival

This year’s edition marks the return of the festival following its postponement in 2025 to allow for infrastructural improvements.

The theme centres on unity, cultural heritage and the end of the farming season, a reflection of the festival’s deep-rooted connection to the agrarian life of the people.

Recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the Argungu festival remains one of Africa’s most celebrated cultural events.

Its major highlights include the highly anticipated Grand Fishing Finale, where fishermen compete to catch the largest fish using only traditional tools.

In addition to the main events, the festival will feature canoe racing, wild duck catching, skin diving, local wrestling and boxing. Furthermore, cultural parades, music and dance performances are scheduled, while an expanded agricultural trade fair is set to boost local commerce.

First held in 1934 as a peace initiative between the Sokoto Caliphate and the Kebbi Kingdom, the festival continues to symbolise unity, reconciliation and the enduring strength of tradition in contemporary society.