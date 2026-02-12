Tinubu Mourns Death Of Literary Icon, Ex-ASUU President Biodun Jeyifo

President Bola Tinubu has sent his condolences to the family, friends, and associates of former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and renowned literary scholar, Professor Emeritus Biodun Jeyifo.

Tinubu’s condolence message for Prof. Jeyifo, who passed away on Wednesday, was conveyed in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday.

The President noted that the renowned literary scholar, critic, and public intellectual will be sorely missed for his contributions to African literature, postcolonial studies, cultural theory, and his masterful interpretation of the works of Professor Wole Soyinka.

Tinubu recalled the temperance, foresight, and wisdom that Prof. Jeyifo brought to the leadership of ASUU over many years, providing guidance and appropriate negotiation frameworks with the government to improve working conditions and the learning environment in Nigerian universities.

The President said Professor Jeyifo’s longstanding advocacy for academic freedom and social justice will be remembered.

“At the same time, his influence on political and cultural journalism will forever remain a reference for many generations, especially among the many scholars, writers and activists he mentored.”

The President condoled with ASUU, Nigerian Academy of Letters, Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University, Oberlin University (USA), Cornell University (USA) and Harvard University (USA), where the late ASUU President was a student, scholar and major influence on African literary studies and research.

“Nigeria and the global academic community have lost a towering figure and outstanding global citizen. Professor Biodun Jeyifo was an intellectual giant who dedicated his entire life to knowledge production and the promotion of human dignity. I share a strong personal relationship with him. His contributions to the literary and cultural advancement and to society at large will be missed.”

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed African literary scholar.

Professor Jeyifo was one of Africa’s most influential literary critics and intellectuals who won several honours, including the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal (2019).