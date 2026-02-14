Tinubu Hails ‘Enduring’ Argungu Fishing Festival, Says It Reflects Nigeria’s Rich Culture

President Bola Tinubu has praised the Argungu International Fishing Festival, describing the 83-year-old cultural event as a symbol of unity, resilience, and peaceful coexistence.

The President, who attended this year’s festival in Argungu, Kebbi State, on Saturday, said the event reflects the richness of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

“This festival has endured for 83 years, and it stands as a powerful symbol of unity, resilience, and peaceful coexistence among our people,” Tinubu said.

“It reflects the richness of our culture, the strength of our traditions, and the opportunities that lie in properly harnessing our natural and human resources for national development.”

‘Security is key’

Tinubu emphasized that adequate security is essential for cultural events of such magnitude to thrive and attract tourists. He attributed the success of this year’s festival to improved security in Kebbi State and other parts of the country.

READ ALSO: Argungu Festival Shines With Spectacular Kabanci Water Display

“A socio-cultural event like this can only thrive and become a tourism attraction where the security atmosphere is conducive. I am pleased to note that significant progress has been made in combating insecurity across Kebbi and other parts of our nation.

“We are still working very hard through coordinated efforts between the Federal Government, state governments, and security agencies,” he said.

According to the President, the relative peace currently being experienced in the region is the result of deliberate efforts.

“The peace we are witnessing today in this region is not accidental; it is the outcome of intelligence gathering and community engagement,” he added.

Tinubu assured Nigerians that the fight against insecurity, including banditry and insurgency, would be won, stressing that farmers, fishermen, traders, and families would continue to go about their activities without fear.

The Argungu Fishing Festival marks the beginning of the fishing season in Argungu, a riverside town in Kebbi State. Celebrated annually between February and March, the festival attracts fishermen from within and outside the state, who compete for the largest catch.

This year’s winning fish weighed 59 kilograms and was caught by Abubakar Usman from Mayama in Kebbi State. The second-place catch weighed 40 kilograms and was secured by Abdullahi Garba from Argungu, while Danlanso Dangani from Jega and Dogo Dauda recorded joint third place with fish weighing 33 kilograms each.

Other dignitaries present at the event included the host governor, Nasir Idris, as well as the governors of Imo, Borno, Sokoto, Jigawa, among others.