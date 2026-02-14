Troops Arrest Gunrunner With Six Machine Guns In Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have intercepted and arrested a gunrunner with 6 machine guns at a river bank in Ibi local government area of Taraba state.

The suspect was arrested in a 504 Peugeot car following interagency collaboration on actionable intelligence and in accordance with the mandate of the Chief of Army Staff to get rid of criminality in Taraba state and beyond.

The suspect is still in custody of the Nigeria Army and is being interrogated to ascertain his source and buyers.

Other items recovered from the suspect include charms, cash, mobile phones, and several other diabolical substances.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after parading the items, the Commander, 6 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Akaliro hinged the success to interagency collaboration and the quest to rid Taraba of criminality.

”It is a collective responsibility. We are calling on all peace-loving members of Taraba state to please give us information. If you see something, please do say something.

”Any of the security agencies you reach out to, we have a joint cell that handles such information, and you will remain anonymous as long as the information is actionable.

”The mandate of the Chief of Army Staff is that we should get rid of all criminality and ensure that Taraba remains a safe haven as it is, so we are not going to relent, and we have put in place measures together with sister agencies to ensure that our boot remains on the neck of anybody that wants to make trouble in Taraba state.

”These are medium caliber machine guns that have a lot of capacities to do a lot of damage, but by the synergy among security agencies in Taraba, we are able to intercept and cut them off, and currently we are on the trail of where he got it from and where he was going to.”