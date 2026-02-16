Customs Clarify Forex Rate, Disown ₦1,451/$1 Figure

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has clarified how foreign exchange rates are applied in its import and export valuation.

The Service, in a statement by its National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, explained that it neither determines nor alters exchange rates used in cargo clearance, but relies solely on official figures transmitted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Maiwada stated that recent public commentary surrounding forex pricing, investor reactions, and customs valuation had prompted NCS to explain the operational framework guiding its digital clearance platform.

“It is worthy of note that the reported exchange rate of ₦1,451.63/US$ for 6 February 2026 did not originate from the B’Odogwu system.

“That figure was sourced from trade.gov.ng, a legacy public trade information portal that does not reflect live Customs processing data,” it stated.

According to him, all exchange rates used in trade processing are automatically integrated into its Unified Customs Management System, known as B’Odogwu, which it described as the sole official portal for declarations, clearance, and valuation.

“It is important to provide factual clarification on how exchange rates are received, processed, and applied within the NCS digital clearance system, B’Odogwu, a Unified Customs Management System which serves as the sole official platform for Customs declarations, clearance, and valuation,” the statement reads.

The NCS spokesman said the Service receives rates electronically from the apex bank and applies them uniformly across commands nationwide, ensuring transparency, predictability, and compliance with statutory fiscal and monetary policies.

He argued that NCS does not generate or manipulate exchange rates under any circumstances.

Instead, it explained that the platform operates structured data-integration protocols designed to ingest and apply exchange-rate feeds exactly as transmitted.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Nigeria Customs Service does not independently determine, generate, alter, or apply margins to foreign exchange rates used for import and export valuation.

“All exchange rates applied within the B’Odogwu platform are official rates electronically transmitted by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which remains the competent authority for exchange rate determination under Nigeria’s monetary framework,” Maiwada added.