Ex-Nigeria Goalkeeper Precious Dede Welcomes Quadruplets After Years Of Waiting

Former Nigeria women’s national team goalkeeper, Precious Dede, has announced the birth of quadruplets after many years of waiting for a child.

The former Super Falcons safe hands shared the news on her Instagram page on Sunday, expressing immense joy over the development.

She described welcoming four children at once after years of waiting as “proof that delay is not denial.”

She wrote: “After many years of waiting, God showed up in the most beautiful way — FOUR precious blessings at once. Double the boys, double the girls, quadruple the joy. Our hearts are full beyond words. Years of prayers, tears, and hope… now turned into four miracles. God is faithful. From waiting to overflowing.

“One pregnancy, four heartbeats… endless joy. Proof that delay is not denial. He turned our waiting into wonders. When God writes your story, He makes it beautiful in His time… God didn’t just answer… He overdelivered. Congratulations to my family.”

READ ALSO: [WAFCON 2026] Super Falcons Drawn Against Zambia, Egypt, Malawi

Dede is one of Africa’s most decorated goalkeepers, having earned more than 90 caps for Nigeria’s senior women’s national team.

She announced her retirement from international football in 2016 after making her final FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance in 2015.

Dede represented Nigeria at four Women’s World Cup tournaments (2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015), three Olympic Games (2000, 2004 and 2008), and four Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournaments (2008, 2010, 2012 and 2014), winning the continental title twice — in 2010 and 2014.

Before retiring from professional football, she played for Delta Queens, Rivers Angels and Bayelsa Queens in Nigeria, as well as Arna-Bjørnar in Norway.