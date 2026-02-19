ICPC Officials Raid El-Rufai’s Abuja Residence

The Abuja residence of a former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, was searched on Thursday by officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The development was confirmed in a brief statement by his media adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye.

According to the statement, ICPC officials arrived at El-Rufai’s residence around 2 p.m. and immediately began searching the entire property.

El-Rufai’s lawyer, Ubong Akpan, condemned the raid, describing it as “unlawful and a clear violation of legal procedures and fundamental rights”.

The ICPC, on Wednesday, confirmed that El-Rufai was in its custody in connection with an ongoing investigation.

“Malam Nasiru El-Rufai, former Governor of Kaduna State, is in our custody as of the close of work today, Wednesday, the 18th day of February, 2026. He is in the custody of the Commission in connection with investigations,” ICPC’s Head of Media and Public Communications, John Odey, had stated.

The Commission did not provide further details regarding the nature of the case.

His detention follows a series of allegations and engagements with security agencies.

On Friday last week, the chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) confirmed receiving an invitation from the ICPC.

“Yesterday, after the futile attempt to abduct me, the ICPC delivered a letter inviting me to their office. My lawyer has written to confirm that I will be attending the ICPC office on Wednesday, 18 February 2026,” El-Rufai wrote on X.

About three days prior, the former governor had visited the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja over allegations of financial improprieties during his tenure as Kaduna State governor from 2015 to 2023.

Reports also emerged of security operatives attempting to arrest him upon his return from Cairo, Egypt.

El-Rufai later claimed that someone had “wiretapped” the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu’s phone, enabling him to intercept instructions for his arrest.

Subsequently, the Department of State Services (DSS) filed a three-count charge against El-Rufai for allegedly intercepting Ribadu’s phone conversation.

Prosecutors said the allegation contravenes Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.