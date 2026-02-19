El-Rufai Is In Our Custody — ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says that former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is in its custody in connection with an ongoing investigation.

ICPC’s Head of Media and Public Communications/Spokesperson, John Odey, said El-Rufai was in the custody of the Commission as of the close of work on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

“The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) writes to state that Malam Nasiru El-Rufai, former Governor of Kaduna State, is in our custody as of the close of work today, Wednesday, the 18th day of February, 2026. Malam Nasiru El-Rufai is in the custody of the Commission in connection with investigations,” ICPC’s statement read.

But the ICPC did not provide further details on the nature of the case.

His arrest comes in the wake of a series of allegations against him and engagements with security agencies.

Friday last week, the chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) confirmed his invitation by the ICPC.

“Yesterday, after the futile attempt to abduct me, the ICPC delivered a letter to invite me to their office. My lawyer has written to confirm that I will be attending the ICPC office on Wednesday, 18 February 2026,” the former governor wrote on his X account.

Yesterday, after the futile attempt to abduct me, the ICPC delivered a letter to invite me to their office. My lawyer has written to confirm that I will be attending the ICPC office on Wednesday, 18 February 2026. pic.twitter.com/K7PLXOCiRI — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) February 13, 2026

READ ALSO: FG Sues El-Rufai Over NSA Phone-Tapping Claims

About three days ago, the former Kaduna governor was in the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

He was invited over allegations of financial improprieties during his stint as the governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023.

Two years ago, the Kaduna State House of Assembly indicted the former governor for alleged diversion of ₦423 billion in public funds and money laundering.

The lawmakers then asked anti-corruption agencies to probe the claims.

A few days ago, there were reports that security operatives attempted to arrest El-Rufai upon his return from Cairo, Egypt.

The former APC chieftain later claimed that someone “wiretapped” the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu’s phone, helping him overhear instructions for his arrest.

That led the Department of State Services (DSS) to file a three-count charge against El-Rufai for allegedly intercepting Ribadu’s phone conversation.

According to prosecutors, the allegation contravenes Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

The DSS, in count two, accused El-Rufai of saying that he knew and associated with an individual who unlawfully intercepted Ribadu’s communications but failed to report the person to security agencies. This, the agency said, is contrary to Section 27(b) of the Cybercrimes Act.

The third count alleged that El-Rufai and some persons, now at large, used technical equipment or systems in a way that compromised public safety and national security by intercepting the NSA’s communications, in contravention of Section 131(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

But no date has been fixed for his arraignment.