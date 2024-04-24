Kaduna Assembly Begins El-Rufai’s Probe, Demands Eight-Year Transaction Records

The Kaduna State House Of Assembly Adhoc Committee set up to investigate ex-governor Nasir el-Rufai’s eight-year administration has set Thursday, April 25, 2024 as deadline for the submission of memorandum and documents to the committee.

This was contained in a formal communication issued by the Clerk of the Assembly, Sakinatu Hassan to the Kaduna State Commissioner of Finance outlining the scope of the probe.

According to the statement, the investigation by the lawmakers will focus on the loans, financial transactions, contractual liabilities and other than matters that were obtained or awarded under the el-Rufai administration.

“The Kaduna State House of Assembly at its 150th sitting on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, resolved and constituted an adhoc committee to investigate loans, financial transactions, contractual liabilities and other related matters of the Government of Kaduna state from 29th May, 2015 to 29th May, 2023,” the letter partly read.

Among the requested documents by the committee include:

(i) Total loans: Details from May 2015 to May 2023 including approvals by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, accounts into which the loans were lodged, and drawn as recorded by the project finance management unit and debt management office.

(ii) Executive minutes and resolutions; relevant state executive council minutes of meetings, council’s extracts and resolutions regarding the loans.

(iii) Contractual payments: records of payments and outstanding liabilities to contractors for the period from May 2015 to May 2023.

(iv) Salary reports: reports of salaries paid to staff from 2016 t0 2022, v. Kadris reports: Dloyd reports on Kadris from 2015 to 2023 and loan terms and conditions: details on the terms, purpose and conditions of those loans.