Nets, Gourds, And Triumph At Argungu Fishing Festival

Although Aliyu Muhammadu did not go home with a million-naira prize or two brand new cars, when he stood on the banks of the Matan Fadan River, he was a winner.

“I thank God that I got something to take home to my family to eat,” the fisherman said during the Argungu Festival.

The headlines, however, belonged to the massive 59kg catch — heavier than a bag of rice — by Abubakar Usman at the grand finale of the 2026 Argungu International Fishing Festival.

His prize: two brand new cars and a ₦1 million cheque, reminiscent of the culture at play in the festival.

At the 1975 edition, the champion walked away with a trophy and a motorcycle, a prize that reflected the realities of that time.

While he did not win the star prize, Muhammadu represented something deeper — the thousands of fishermen who dashed into the river at the blast of the traditional horn, armed with nothing but centuries-old techniques and nets.

For them, the competition was more than prizes; it was a return of a cultural heritage.

This year’s event marked the revival of a decades-long tradition, paused for six years due to insecurity, other challenges, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2026 edition was a return of commerce and communal pride to residents of Argungu in Kebbi State.

For hours, the Matan Fadan River became a swirl of hands, splashes, and nets as each fisherman battled to get the heaviest catch.

But when the waters settled, it was Usman’s haul that towered above the rest. Abdullahi Garba from Argungu caught a 40kg fish to emerge as the runner-up with a reward of ₦700,000, a car, and a Hajj seat. Danlansu Dankani and Dogo Dauda (34kg) were joint third. They each received a ₦1 million prize and a motorcycle.

Like Muhammadu and many other participants, however, the true reward went beyond the podium.

“The festival is wonderful,” one fisherman said, mirroring the mood along the riverbank about the four-day festival.

President Bola Tinubu, who attended the event, said the festival symbolised restored stability.

“A socio-cultural event like this can only thrive and become a tourism attraction where the security atmosphere is conducive. I am pleased to note that significant progress has been made in combating insecurity across Kebbi and other parts of our nation.

“We are still working very hard through coordinated efforts between the Federal Government, state governments, and security agencies,” he said.

The president added that the Argungu Fishing Festival reflects Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

“This festival has endured for 83 years, and it stands as a powerful symbol of unity, resilience, and peaceful coexistence among our people.

“It reflects the richness of our culture, the strength of our traditions, and the opportunities that lie in properly harnessing our natural and human resources for national development.”

“The Argungu International Fishing Festival brings together people of different backgrounds, nations, and beliefs in the spirit of friendship and healthy competition,” he said.

“It showcases our heritage and projects Nigeria in a positive light to the rest of the world. I commend the organisers, and I reaffirm my commitment to peace, empowerment, food security, and infrastructural development of the Federation.”

The Emir of Argungu, Sama’ila Mera, described the return of the event after a six-year break as a testament to the people’s courage and desire for friendship.

”For 61 editions this festival has endured not merely as a competition but as a testament to the capacity of our people to choose courage over conflict and friendship over feud,” he said.

”Your presence here, Mr President, is not an ordinary honour. It is a profound identification with these core values: courage, reconciliation, peace, and friendship.”

The Kebbi State Government also expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, other dignitaries, and sponsors for attending the festival and promoting the revival of the historic event.

“Let me use this opportunity to sincerely appreciate the physical presence of Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the grand finale of the 61st Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival,” said the Kebbi deputy governor, Umar Tafida, extending the gesture to governors, ministers, and the 78 emirs who attended the ceremony

The organisers presented the winning catches to President Tinubu to appreciate him for attending the cultural fiesta.

“I wish to announce that number one, two, and three will go to Mr. President. The whole four [biggest catches] are going to Mr. President. We thank you,” Tafida, the Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee for the 61st edition, said.

Celebrated yearly, usually around February and March, the Argungu Festival signals the start of the fishing season in the riverside town of Argungu.

The main event takes place in the Matan Fadan River, where fishermen dive only with gourds, traditional nets, and their bare hands. The competitor with the heaviest catch during the contest wins the grand prize.

In 2009, the festival was listed as a UNESCO heritage site.

Over the years, the elaborate ceremony — often featuring musical performances, traditional wrestling, and other cultural displays — has evolved from a local festival to a global tourist attraction.

After the festival, the waters are closed until the next edition, with the Sarkin Ruwa (traditional water chief) overseeing the river.

But for people like Abubakar and Muhammadu, the net hitting the waters at historic Matan Fadan was more than a competition; it was a restoration of pride for the Argungu community.