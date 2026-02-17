Tinubu’s Presence Added Glamour To Argungu Festival – Kebbi Deputy Gov

The Kebbi State Government has applauded President Bola Tinubu, 78 traditional rulers, and other eminent stakeholders for the successful hosting of the Argungu Fishing Festival.

The Deputy Governor, Umar Tafida, who served as Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee for the 61st Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, made this known at a press briefing to appraise the support received during the event.

Tafida insisted that the physical presence of President Tinubu added glamour and prestige to the historic occasion.

“Let me use this opportunity to sincerely appreciate the physical presence of Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the grand finale of the 61st Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival,” he said on Tuesday.

According to him, his presence added more glamour and made it a beautiful event.

He said, “Equally, we commend the support of His Excellency, the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, for his unwavering support throughout the activities of the festival. His Excellency was present at various events and ensured that everything went according to plan.

“Our Governor allowed the Main Organizing Committee and all the sub-committees to execute their assigned tasks, which contributed significantly to the success of the festival.

“We are most grateful to all the governors, ministers, and the 78 emirs who physically attended the festival. They truly made us proud before the international community.”

Tafida added that they were indebted to all sponsors, the people of Kebbi State, as well as the fishermen and media organizations for the critical roles they played in making the event a successful outing.