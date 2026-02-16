We’ll Win Battle Against Banditry, Terrorism, Tinubu Assures Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to win the battle against banditry and terrorism that have ravaged several parts of the country.

The President gave the assurance in Yola on Monday while commissioning projects embarked upon by the Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri.

He specifically commended the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, pledging to support men in uniform in the discharge of their duties.

“We are grateful to the Nigerian armed forces for their commitment to liberating Nigeria from banditry and insurgency. Together, we will win.

“We continue to encourage our governors; we will call on citizens to continue to offer them maximum cooperation in developing their states and the country at large.

“As your leader, I am assuring you of my continuous service and sacrifice. Nigeria is ours to develop. I am a very happy man,” he said.

The Commander-in-Chief commended Governor Fintiri for the projects embarked upon by the state government.

‘Courageous’ Ribadu

He also appreciated the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, who also hails from Adamawa State, recognising his role in securing the nation.

Tinubu described Ribadu, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police and former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as a proud son of the North-Eastern state.

The President stated publicly that with Ribadu’s dedication, the enemies of Nigeria would be flushed out.

“I must say clearly here that you [Ribadu] are doing an excellent job and we are seeing the results.

“With you, we will defeat the bandits and terrorists. You are a good National Security Adviser – honest, bold, courageous, and committed to the job. I believe the state of Adamawa is strongly proud of you, of course, I am too,” Tinubu added.