Troops Kill Scores Of Terrorists In Adamawa, Borno

In a major win for counter-insurgency operations, troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, have killed several terrorists in Adamawa and Borno States.

The Acting Media Information Officer of the Task Force, Lieutenant Solomon Atokolo, said the development followed the foiling of coordinated terrorist attacks across parts of the North-Eastern states.

Atokolo said the troops inflicted heavy losses on fleeing terrorists during follow-up operations.

“In the early hours of 16 January 2026, terrorists attempted to overrun a patrol base at Sabon Gari in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State under Sector 4 OPHK. Alert troops swiftly engaged the attackers, supported by reinforcements from Gulak and the Battalion Quick Reaction Force,” he said in a statement.

“The terrorists were successfully repelled without any casualty to own troops and equipment, forcing them to abandon the attack,” the statement reads in part.

According to him, the general area was subsequently cleared and scanned for Improvised Explosive Devices and booby traps to ensure civilian and troops’ safety.

RELATED

Bandits Attack Niger State Community, Kill 75-Year-Old Woman

Terrorism: Sokoto Leaders Decry Threats Of Attacks By Bello Turji, Seek Govt Intervention

Meanwhile, on the same day, terrorists launched a large-scale, multi-directional attack on Forward Operating Base (FOB) Azir in Borno State.

The attackers initially attempted to breach part of the defensive perimeter but were met with overwhelming and sustained firepower from gallant troops with support from the Air Component and other Nigerian Army aerial platforms forcing the terrorists to withdraw.

During the engagement, “terrorists’ Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) fire affected Troop-Carrying Vehicles and the CCTV control room which were partially gutted by fire but despite this, the troops maintained firm control of the situation”.

Several terrorists’ weapons and ammunition, including a 60mm mortar tube, mortar bombs, locally fabricated explosives, heavy machine gun rounds and hundreds of rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, were recovered from the terrorists.