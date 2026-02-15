Tinubu To Visit Adamawa Monday, Commission Projects

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday pay an official visit to Adamawa State, where he is expected to inaugurate key infrastructure projects and engage with stakeholders.

The visit was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, the President will inaugurate several projects in Yola and Jimeta, including the eight-lane Galadima Aminu Road linking Gimba to the state capital.

He will also commission a model school comprising pre-primary, primary and junior secondary sections, alongside a new multipurpose hall, a remodelled High Court, a newly built officers’ complex, and a renovated Government House.

Onanuga added that President Tinubu will meet top government officials, traditional rulers and other stakeholders before returning to Abuja after the one-day visit.

Kebbi Visit

The Adamawa trip comes less than 48 hours after the President’s one-day official visit to Kebbi State on Saturday, where he participated in cultural and developmental activities.

President Tinubu attended the grand finale of the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival as Special Guest of Honour.

The festival, recognised by UNESCO as a heritage event, returned after a six-year hiatus.

In his remarks, the President commended the successful hosting of the festival as a sign of stability and pledged continued federal support for tourism, food security and rural development.

During the visit, he commissioned major infrastructure projects executed by Governor Nasir Idris, including the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Secretariat, the Birnin Kebbi Central Motor Park, and the dualised Old Argungu By-Pass Road.

He also inaugurated the Kauran Gwandu College of Nursing and Midwifery Sciences in Ambursa.

Governor Idris described the visit as a validation of the state’s alignment with the administration’s Renewed Hope agenda and its commitment to shared development goals.