I Won’t Relent Until Nigerians Are Protected — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment in tackling insecurity in the country, saying he will not relent until all Nigerians are protected.

Tinubu in a statement on Sunday via his official X handle said Nigeria would be secured under his watch, adding that every citizen deserves the right to be safe in any state of the federation.

“Let me be clear: I will not relent. Every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety — and under my watch, we will secure this nation and protect our people,” the Commander-in-Chief said.

Tinubu recalled that he shelved his trip to the Group of 20 summit slated for Saturday, November 22 and Sunday, November 23, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in South Africa.

Rather, he delegated Vice President Kashim Shettima, promising to intensify efforts to rescue 25 schoolgirls who were abducted by gunmen last Monday in Kebbi State as well as the kidnap of church worshippers in Kwara State.

Giving an update on the security situation, Tinubu announced the release of the 38 worshippers who were abducted by bandits from the Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku.

The President also stated that 51 of the more than 300 children abducted from a Catholic school in Niger state have regained their freedom.

He commended the security agencies for the swift rescue of the abducted victims, saying he was “closely monitoring the security situation nationwide and receiving continuous updates from the frontline.”

“You will recall that I cancelled my trip to the G20 summit in South Africa to enable me coordinate the security efforts at home.

“Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State have been rescued.

“I am equally happy that 51 out of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger State, have been recovered,” he stated.

Earlier, Tinubu had tasked security agencies to intensify search-and-rescue efforts and tighten preventive deployments in the affected areas.

Last Thursday, he directed the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi State to coordinate security operations for the rescue of the schoolgirls.