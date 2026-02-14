PHOTOS: 59kg Catch Crowns Rich Heritage, Colours Of Argungu Fishing Festival

The rich culture of Kebbi was on full display on Saturday during the 61st Argungu International Fishing Festival.

Mayama Abubakar Usman’s 59-kilogram catch won the first prize, as the riverside town came alive with hundreds of fishermen and dignitaries, including President Bola Tinubu.

An official weighs a fish on a scale caught during the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival in Argungu Town, Kebbi State, in northwest Nigeria, on February 14, 2026. (Photo by TOYIN ADEDOKUN / AFP)

READ ALSO: [PHOTOS] Argungu Festival Shines With Spectacular Kabanci Water Display

Abdullahi Garba from Argungu took the second position with his catch weighing 40 kilogramme.

The joint-third prize went to Danlanso Dangani from Jega and Dogo Dauda, with their catch weighing 33 kilogrammes each.

No. 1, 2, and 3 fish will go to Mr President for Her Excellency (Remi Tinubu) to use in making you a special meal this evening.” At the grand finale of #Argungu2026, Governor Nasir Idris presented President Tinubu with the top prize-winning fish, including the massive 59 kg… pic.twitter.com/fGYxM6zCHC — Channels Television (@channelstv) February 14, 2026 Advertisement

Apart from Tinubu, others who attended the Argungu Fishing Festival included the host governor, Nasir Idris, as well as the governors of Imo, Borno, Sokoto, and Jigawa, among others.

‘Richness of our Culture’

At the event, Tinubu said the festival mirrors Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

“This festival has endured for 83 years, and it stands as a powerful symbol of unity, resilience, and peaceful coexistence among our people,” the president told the gathering.

“It reflects the richness of our culture, the strength of our traditions, and the opportunities that lie in properly harnessing our natural and human resources for national development.”

According to the former Lagos governor, security is key to the success of such events.

“A socio-cultural event like this can only thrive and become a tourism attraction where the security atmosphere is conducive. I am pleased to note that significant progress has been made in combating insecurity across Kebbi and other parts of our nation.

“We are still working very hard through coordinated efforts between the Federal Government, state governments, and security agencies,” the president said.

He attributed peace in Kebbi to deliberate efforts, saying it “is not accidental; it is the outcome of intelligence gathering and community engagement,” he said.

No. 1, 2, and 3 fish will go to Mr President for Her Excellency (Remi Tinubu) to use in making you a special meal this evening.” At the grand finale of #Argungu2026, Governor Nasir Idris presented President Tinubu with the top prize-winning fish, including the massive 59 kg… pic.twitter.com/fGYxM6zCHC — Channels Television (@channelstv) February 14, 2026

The president reassured Nigerians that the country will win the fight against insecurity.

The Argungu Fishing Festival signals the start of the fishing season in Argungu, a riverside town in Kebbi State.

It is celebrated yearly around February/March and attracts fishermen from within and outside the state who battle to get the biggest catch.

See more photos from the grand finale of the event below: