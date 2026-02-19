Another PDP Candidate Withdraws From FCT Council Polls, Backs APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) chairmanship election, Zadna Dantani, has formally withdrawn from the race, declaring support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections.

In a letter dated February 18 and addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dantani stated that his decision followed extensive consultations with his family and other stakeholders.

“I write to respectfully inform you that I, Hon. Zadna Dantani… have decided to voluntarily withdraw from contesting for the Chairmanship position of Abuja Municipal Area Council… after due consideration and thorough consultation with my Family and other relevant stakeholders,” the letter read.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He added that the decision was made “of my own freewill volition.”

READ ALSO: [FCT Polls] Bwari PDP Chairmanship Candidate Steps Down, Supports APC Rival

Dantani subsequently urged his supporters to back the APC candidate and incumbent AMAC chairman, Christopher Maikalangu, in the forthcoming poll.

In a video message, he also expressed appreciation to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for what he described as his intervention and guidance.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The development comes less than 24 hours after the PDP chairmanship candidate for Bwari Area Council, Julius Adamu, also stepped down from the race and endorsed the APC candidate, Joshua Musa, following what he described as “deep consultations” with Wike.

With Dantani’s exit, he becomes the second high-profile PDP chairmanship candidate to withdraw from the contest in the run-up to the polls, signalling a significant shift in the political dynamics of the election.

The 2026 FCT Area Council elections, scheduled for Saturday, February 21, are the only local government polls in Nigeria conducted directly by INEC rather than by a state electoral body.

Voters across the six area councils, Abaji, AMAC, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali, will elect six chairmen and 62 councillors across 68 constituencies.

INEC has said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will be deployed in all polling units, with results transmitted electronically to its Result Viewing portal.

Movement restrictions are expected to be in force from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on election day, while security agencies have announced extensive deployments to maintain order.

Campaign activities officially ended at midnight on 19 February, two days before voters head to the polls.