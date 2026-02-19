Rivers Assembly Halts Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara, Deputy

The Rivers State House of Assembly has halted impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

The decision was reached during Thursday’s sitting after the impeachment process became entangled in legal and political challenges, which stalled further action pending the outcome of ongoing court cases and consultations.

The state assembly members, in January, initiated impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy over allegations of gross misconduct.

During the plenary presided over by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, Majority Leader Major Jack presented a notice citing seven allegations against Fubara under Section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution.

The accusations included demolishing the Assembly complex, engaging in extra-budgetary spending, withholding funds meant for the Assembly Service Commission and disobeying a Supreme Court ruling on the legislature’s financial autonomy.

Twenty-six lawmakers signed the notice, which was to be forwarded to the governor. Deputy Leader Linda Stewart also submitted allegations against Odu, accusing her of unconstitutional expenditure, obstructing the Assembly’s work, approving budgets through unauthorised channels and withholding salaries and allowances.

The impeachment push, which began in early January 2026, soon encountered judicial obstacles.

Rivers State Chief Judge, Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi, declined the Assembly’s request to constitute the constitutionally required seven-member investigative panel, citing a subsisting interim injunction issued by the Rivers State High Court.

The restraining order, granted on January 16, 2026, by Justice Florence A. Fiberesima, barred the Chief Judge, the Speaker and the Clerk from taking further steps on the impeachment, following suits filed by the governor and his deputy challenging the legality of the process.

Meanwhile, Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also rejected the impeachment process, describing the move as “destabilising and unnecessary.” The move also drew reactions from several political quarters and Nigerians.

Brokered Peace

Last week, the President was reported to have engaged in a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa with Fubara and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, the governor’s political godfather. Fubara was said to have also accompanied Wike to his residence in Guzape, Abuja.

Wike later confirmed the meeting with Fubara and disclosed that it was initiated by the President in a renewed effort to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State.

According to him, the meeting was held on Monday, February 9. Wike said the President stepped in to broker peace between the governor and the state lawmakers.

Expressing appreciation for Tinubu’s intervention, Wike voiced optimism that the move would bring lasting peace. He noted that it was the second time the President had intervened in the dispute and expressed “hope it would be the last.”

The talks came shortly after a third impeachment notice was issued against Fubara by lawmakers believed to be loyal to Wike.

Precedence

Politically, the crisis revived long-standing tensions in the state.

This marks the second impeachment attempt against Fubara and Odu, after a similar move in March 2025 triggered by the rift between the governor and his predecessor, Wike.

That earlier standoff escalated into a major constitutional crisis that prompted President Tinubu to declare a state of emergency, suspend the governor, deputy governor and lawmakers for six months, and appoint Ibokette Ibas as sole administrator.

Fubara eventually returned to office after a political reconciliation involving him, Wike and legislators.

The political climate shifted further in December when Fubara defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the platform on which he was elected in 2023, to the ruling party.