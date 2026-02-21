VIDEO: Wike Monitors FCT Polls, Orders Traders To Close Up

As FCT residents set out to elect representatives at the area council level, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was on the ground to monitor activities within the area.
Wike’s first point of call was the polling units in Lagos Street, Garki 2.
While monitoring activities there, he noticed some traders who opened up for business and immediately directed them to close up and obey the electoral guidelines.
READ ALSO: [FCT Polls] INEC Chair Promises E-Transmission Of Results To IReV
This is Wassa
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike monitoring the ongoing Area Council elections pic.twitter.com/1z5Kqr9MMR
— Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) February 21, 2026
He urged them to be good citizens by going out to vote and exercising their civic responsibility.
This is Karshi
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike monitoring the ongoing Area Council elections pic.twitter.com/JlHAvF1YM7
— Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) February 21, 2026
Wike was in Karu Chief’s Palace, among other places, to monitor the ongoing elections.