FCT Polls: PDP Celebrates Gains, Signals Court Action Over Alleged Manipulation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated its successful candidates Saturday’s Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory, while signalling its intention to challenge what it described as widespread irregularities during the exercise.

In a statement issued on Sunday, and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the party said its victories, though fewer than expected, were significant given what it termed “unprecedented intimidation, high-powered money politics and brazen executive brigandage.”

The PDP alleged that reports and video evidence showed instances where armed security personnel carted away result sheets from polling units, intimidated voters and unduly influenced the outcome of the elections.

READ ALSO: INEC Declares PDP Winner Of Gwagwalada Area Council Election

Despite its concerns, the party congratulated Mohammed Kasim, who was declared Chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council, as well as PDP councillorship candidates returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

To pursue its grievances, the party announced the inauguration of a special legal team headed by its National Legal Adviser, Shafi Bara’u. The team has been mandated to attend to candidates with what the party described as genuine complaints and to handle post-election litigation.

The PDP urged affected candidates to immediately contact the National Legal Adviser, warning that delays could be detrimental in election petition matters.

The party also attributed what it described as “incredible voter apathy” during the polls to the Electoral Act 2026, arguing that many Nigerians have lost confidence in electoral outcomes conducted under the law.

It cautioned that the conduct of the Area Council elections could foreshadow challenges in the 2027 general elections if urgent reforms are not undertaken, calling on the National Assembly and the President to take steps to safeguard the country’s democracy.