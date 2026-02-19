FCT LG Polls: Wike Declares Work-Free Friday, Imposes Movement Restriction

Ahead of the Saturday, February 21 Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has declared Friday a work-free day and announced a restriction of movement from 8pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday.

Wike made the announcement in a special broadcast on national television and radio stations on Thursday, urging residents of the FCT to come out en masse to vote for candidates of their choice.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister, Lere Olayinka.

In the broadcast, he said: “On Saturday, February 21, we will all have a crucial opportunity to shape the future of our great Federal Capital Territory.

“The election of either new or returning chairmen and councillors for the six area councils is a momentous occasion, and I urge you to come out in your numbers to exercise your right to vote.

“I urge you to go to the polls with a sense of purpose and responsibility.

“As we exercise our democratic right, let us do so in an orderly and lawful manner. Let us respect the rules, respect each other, and respect the outcome of the election. We must show the world that we are a mature and responsible electorate, capable of conducting ourselves with dignity and decorum.

“At this juncture, with the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, I hereby declare Friday, February 20, 2026, as a work-free day to enable the movement of residents to their various communities to participate in the elections.

“Similarly, the President has approved the restriction of movement within the FCT from 8pm on Friday, February 20 to 6pm on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Consequently, all security agencies are directed to ensure strict compliance with this directive.

“Let me again use this opportunity to appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026 into law. This demonstrates his commitment to strengthening our democratic institutions and ensuring that our electoral processes are free, fair and transparent.

“My dear residents, democracy has always been a work in progress due to the evolving democratic process. However, we will keep getting better by continually reviewing the Electoral Act with a view to strengthening our democratic process.

“To all FCT residents, I urge you to make your voice heard. Come out on Saturday, February 21, 2026, and vote for the candidates of your choice.

“Our prayer, as an administration, is that the elections will facilitate the emergence of quality leaders who will contribute meaningfully to development, peace and prosperity in the FCT.

“Together, let us build a brighter future for ourselves, our children and our territory.”