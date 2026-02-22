Police Rescue Five Missing Children In Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Government, working with the Nigerian Police Force, has confirmed the rescue of five male children at various locations across the state.

The police spokesperson, SP Joshua Ukandu, on Sunday confirmed to Channels Television that the operatives of the command played a vital role in getting the boys off the street.

He noted that the children were handed over to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for further investigations and possible reunion with their parents.

“Operatives of the command rescued the five male children at various locations across the state. They have been handed over to the Ebonyi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for further investigations and to reunite them with their families,” Ukandu said.

At the premises of Ebonyi State Juvenile Remand Home, Ugwuachara Abakaliki, the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Felicia Nwankpuma, disclosed that the children were seen wandering until the police intervened.

“These vulnerable children were found missing by men of the Nigeria Police Force, Ebonyi State Command, on different dates at different parts of the state and handed over to the Ministry of Women Affairs to enable us to trace their families and reunite them,” she stated.

Nwamkpuma, who was represented by the Head of Child Development Department of the ministry, Emmanuel Nkwuda, said that children are precious gifts from God and should be protected.

“I advise parents to give birth to only a number of children they can adequately cater for, considering their economic strength and schedules, and be security conscious,” he added.

The government called on people looking for their missing children to visit the ministry as soon as possible for an interview, identification, and reunion.

The commissioner threatened that if the parents of the lost but found children are not seen within a reasonable period of time, the ministry will be compelled to place the children for adoption or fostering so as not to deprive them of adequate parental care and love, dignity, education, and name.

She explained that the ministry does not operate a school or skill acquisition centre within the facility, stressing that prolonged stay without meaningful engagement could negatively affect the children’s development.

“Some of them have stayed here up to four years, some two years, some a year, and the youngest among them have stayed with us for just two months. We resolved that it’s important to let the public know that children of these ages are in our children’s centre.”

“Parents whose children are missing should come with evidence for the interview, identification, and possible reunion,” the commissioner said.

She also cautioned against allowing strangers to interact freely with children, recalling a recent incident in the Nkwagu axis of the state where some women were allegedly deceived and three children taken away.

The ministry urged members of the public with relevant information to come forward to help reunite with their families.

The five children are between the ages of three and 14 years.