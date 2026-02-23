APC Inaugurates Governing Council For Progressive Institute

The All Progresives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the governing council of the Progressive Institute (TPI) as part of efforts to deepen the nation’s democracy.

The council was inaugurated by the National Chairman of the ruling party, Nentawe Yilwatda.

Speaking in Abuja at the inauguration, Yilwatda described the institute as a cornerstone of President Bola Tinubu’s vision to institutionalise research-driven and data-based politics in Nigeria.

He also said that the institute was established on the direct instructions of President Tinubu to serve as the party’s intellectual resource centre.