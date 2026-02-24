El-Rufai Files ₦2bn Suit Against DSS Over Alleged Abuse Of Power

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has asked the Federal High Court to quash charges filed against him by the Department of State Services (DSS).

El-Rufai is challenging the competence and legality of the charges, describing them as an abuse of court process.

According to statement by his media adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai filed an application before the Federal High Court seeking to quash Charge Number FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026 instituted against him by the secret service.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on February 25, 2026, before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik.

In his motion on notice, El-Rufai is asking the court to strike out the charge on grounds that it is incompetent, discloses no offence known to law, and constitutes what he describes as a gross abuse of court process.

Among the reliefs sought, the former governor is requesting: an order quashing the charge in its entirety, an order discharging him on the ground that no prima facie case has been established and an order awarding ₦2 billion in costs against the DSS for what he terms misuse of the criminal justice system.

According to court documents, the motion cites 17 grounds for dismissal of the charges, including constitutional invalidity, lack of prosecutorial competence, alleged absence of evidence, and claims of political persecution.

The filing also argued that the prosecution violates several constitutional provisions, including the presumption of innocence, the right against self-incrimination, the requirement that offences be defined in written law, as well as freedoms of expression and association.

El-Rufai’s legal team has formally notified the Director General of the DSS of the application and provided details of his counsel.

The court is expected to hear arguments from both parties when the case comes up on February 25. The outcome could determine whether the charges proceed to trial or are struck out at this preliminary stage.