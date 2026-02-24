NAPTIP Facilitates Safe Rescue, Return Of 23 Nigerians From Southeast Asia

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), in partnership with the British High Commission Abuja, has rescued and returned 23 Nigerians trafficked to scam centres in Southeast Asia as part of efforts to combat cyber-enabled human trafficking and support survivor recovery.

The agency disclosed this at a survivor-centred event in Abuja titled “Confronting the Global Scam Centre Crisis: Perspectives of Nigerian Survivors.”

The event brought together victims recently repatriated after being trafficked to Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand under false job promises.

The rescue followed coordinated interventions by NAPTIP, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian Embassy in Bangkok, and British NGO EDEN. On-ground triangulation at the Thai–Myanmar border and welfare visits to detained Nigerians in Bangkok facilitated their release and safe return.

According to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights 2026 report titled “A Wicked Problem,” at least 120,000 people are trapped in forced scam operations in Myanmar, with over 300,000 victims across Southeast Asia. The report stated that between 2020 and 2025, about 74 per cent of identified victims globally were trafficked into scam centres in the region after being lured with fake employment opportunities.

Speaking at the event, UK Deputy High Commissioner to Abuja Gill Lever said: “We are here today to listen to survivors who have shown remarkable bravery in sharing their experiences. The UK is working closely with NAPTIP, the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, EDEN and IOM to ensure survivors receive trauma-informed care and safe repatriation. Their courage will help prevent others from being harmed, and we stand firmly with Nigeria and all African Commonwealth partners in confronting this rapidly evolving threat.”

NAPTIP’s Director of Public Enlightenment, representing the Director-General, added: “The courage these survivors have shown in sharing their stories is remarkable. Their experiences expose the brutal reality of trafficking into scam centres, a crime that strips people of their dignity and freedom.”

One of the survivors stated: “I was promised opportunity, a good job and a chance for a better life. Instead, I was trapped and forced to do things that went against everything I believe in.”

NAPTIP said the event was created to amplify survivors’ voices, promote awareness, and strengthen efforts to prevent trafficking. It also aims to reinforce support systems for victims and ensure their safe reintegration into society.