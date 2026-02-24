×

US Stabbing Spree Kills Four; Suspect Shot Dead By Police

Pierce County Sheriff's office said deputies had responded to reports about a man who was believed to be violating a "no-contact order" at a home near Tacoma in the western state.

Updated February 24, 2026
Four people were stabbed to death in the US state of Washington on Tuesday, and the suspect was shot dead by a police officer who responded to emergency calls.

“While en route, multiple witnesses reported at 9:30 am that a male was stabbing people outside the home,” a statement posted on Facebook said.

“A solo deputy arrived, and shots were reported at 9:33 am. There were four deceased individuals, including the 32-year-old male suspect.

“A fifth victim was immediately transported (to the hospital) and later succumbed to their injuries.”

