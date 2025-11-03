×

Police Charge Man With 10 Counts Of Attempted Murder In UK Train Attack

The 32-year-old was charged with actual bodily harm and knife possession after an attack on a train that left one person in life-threatening condition and ten others hospitalised.

By Nosakhale Akhimien
Updated November 3, 2025
The LNER Azuma train, on which a mass stabbing took place, is driven away from Huntingdon Station in Huntingdon, eastern England, on November 3, 2025. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / AFP)

 

A man has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder following a mass stabbing on a London-bound train, British Transport Police said on Monday.

The 32-year-old, named as Anthony Williams from Peterborough in central England, was also charged with actual bodily harm and possession of a knife in connection with the incident on Saturday evening.

He was also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a knife over a separate incident in London on the same day, a statement said.

Paramedics medical equipment is pictured in side a police cordon outside Huntingdon Station in Huntingdon, eastern England, on November 1, 2025, following a stabbing on a train. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

 

Tracy Easton of the Crown Prosecution Service said the investigation had involved a “huge volume of evidence including CCTV”.

“We know the devastating impact the events on Saturday’s train has had and how the incident shocked the entire country. Our thoughts remain with all those affected,” she said.

READ ALSO: 10 Injured In UK Train Stabbing, Two Suspects Arrested

Williams will appear in court in Peterborough later.

Ten people were initially taken to the hospital, with four discharged shortly after.

One of the people wounded in the attack, a member of the rail staff who was on the train and tried to stop the attacker, remains in a life-threatening condition.

 

