Abducted Ondo Community Leader Found Dead

A youth leader in Isua-Akoko, Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State, Ojo Abbey, popularly known as Obesere, has been found dead days after he was allegedly abducted.

Abbey was said to have been kidnapped on February 22, 2026, while returning to the community from Edo State.

It was gathered that he was taken to an unknown destination before he was later found dead in a forest.

A source in the community who spoke under anonymity disclosed that after searching for the deceased for days, his decomposing body was eventually discovered in a forest near Igara, in Edo State, last Saturday.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

He said a suspect who had been arrested in connection with the murder was currently in police custody, assisting with ongoing investigations.

“The incident was reported at Isua Division at about 1945hrs on 22nd February, 2026, by a resident who stated that one Ojo Abbey, male, was allegedly abducted by armed men suspected to be herdsmen while returning from Ibilo, Edo State.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer immediately mobilised patrol teams to the scene. The victim’s vehicle, a Nissan Almera with registration number KJA 440 DB, was recovered and secured at the station,” Jimoh stated.

According to the police spokesperson, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, had ordered intensified surveillance and strategic deployments across the affected area and along the Ondo–Edo boundary to prevent further attacks and ensure the arrest of other fleeing suspects.