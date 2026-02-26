Police Probe Ondo Church Attack, Urge Residents To Hold Services In Daytime

The Ondo State Police Command has launched an investigation into Wednesday’s attack on a church in Ondo State, where five worshippers were abducted.

Appearing on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Thursday, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, said the identities of the perpetrators and their motive would be revealed after investigations are concluded.

“Investigation is ongoing on the perpetrator so by the time we conclude our investigation, we will be able to come out with the identity and the motive behind the attack of the church,” Lawal said.

Armed men reportedly stormed the church, a branch of the Celestial Church of Christ, at about 1:00 a.m. while a service was ongoing and abducted the worshippers, taking them to an unknown destination.

The police commissioner disclosed that residents have been advised against organising religious activities at night.

“Ondo State Command has advised the good people of Ondo State that for this period, religious activities should be shifted to daytime, not nighttime. That incident at Owo — that church was attacked at about 2 a.m. in the middle of the night — and that’s contrary to the advice we give,” the commissioner said.

He acknowledged that there is freedom of worship but noted that the current security situation does not support night services.

“We are not saying people should not worship, of course you have freedom of worship, but then the situation on ground does not encourage us to start carrying out our worship in the middle of the night and more so in an isolated area. If you want to do such a thing, inform the police so I’d be able to provide police for the worshippers,” he said.

Following the abduction on Wednesday, residents staged a protest to demand government action.

The protesters barricaded the busy Akure/Owo Expressway, leaving motorists stranded for hours.