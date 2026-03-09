Police, NSCDC, Army, Amotekun Arrest 99 Suspects In Ondo Raids

The Ondo State Police Command has announced the arrest of 99 suspects involved in various criminal activities during coordinated raid operations carried out across the state.

The operations were part of a joint security effort involving officers of the Ondo State Police Command, the 32 Brigade Artillery of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, the Directorate of State Services (DSS), and the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as the Amotekun Corps.

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, announced the arrests in a statement made available to journalists on Monday.

According to DSP Jimoh, the intelligence-led raids targeted identified criminal hideouts, black spots, and flashpoints across several parts of the state known for armed robbery, burglary, theft, cultism, and other related crimes.

He disclosed that during the operations, several items suspected to have been used for criminal activities, as well as stolen properties and other incriminating exhibits, were recovered from the suspects.

The arrested individuals are currently undergoing screening and profiling, and those found culpable will be charged to court accordingly, Jimoh said.

He urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with timely, credible, and actionable information.

“The police will spare no effort in ensuring that all perpetrators of crime in the state are brought to justice,” DSP Jimoh added.