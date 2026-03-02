[UPDATED] Nigeria Police Council Backs Disu’s Appointment, Tinubu To Swear In New IGP Wednesday

The Nigeria Police Council on Monday unanimously ratified the appointment of Olatunji Disu as the Inspector-General of Police. According to a statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the endorsement has paved the way for his swearing-in by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday. Advertisement READ ALSO: Tinubu Appoints Tunji Disu As Acting Inspector-General Of Police The ceremony will take place during the Federal Executive Council meeting, scheduled for the same day. The Council’s meeting, which took place at the State House, was presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and had in attendance Vice President Kashim Shettima, state governors, and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, retired DIG Hashimu Argungu, in accordance with the Constitution. Others in attendance were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam; the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike; and the head of service, Mrs. Esther Didi Walson-Jack. Advertisement Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who spoke glowingly about Disu, commended the Acting Inspector-General of Police for his exemplary services as a policeman, especially when he served as the commander of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos State between 2015 and 2021, where his tenure earned him and the RRS recognition for excellence in crime control.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, commended the President’s appointment of Disu, noting that it was based on his excellent career record.

Wike, who is a former governor of Rivers State, also lauded Disu for his efficiency as a crime fighter and for ensuring the command’s strategic impact in addressing security concerns within the territory.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State seconded the motion endorsing the appointment.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Disu as the acting IGP on February 25, 2026, following the resignation of former IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

Tinubu, in a statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, had said he would convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council to formally consider Disu’s appointment as substantive IGP, after which his name would be transmitted to the Senate for confirmation,” he said. Advertisement READ ALSO: Five Quick Facts About Acting IGP Tunji Disu The former AIG assumed office as the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) last Wednesday.

Disu, 59, took over the reins as Nigeria’s new police chief at a brief ceremony at the Louis Edet House in Abuja, shortly after President Bola Tinubu decorated him as the acting IGP. Until his appointment, Disu served as Assistant Inspector-General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos. He was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police last year.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Before then, he served as Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and was later deployed by Egbetokun to Abuja as Commissioner of Police of the Federal Capital Territory. Disu is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and a former head of the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, a position previously held by Abba Kyari. Born on April 13, 1966, in Lagos Island, he enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force on May 18, 1992. Over the course of his career, he has served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in several locations, including Ago Iwoye in Ogun State, Ikare and Owo in Ondo State, as well as Elimbu and Elelenwo in Rivers State.