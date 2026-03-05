First Israeli Repatriation Flights Land In Tel Aviv

The first two flights bringing home Israelis stranded abroad by the Middle East war landed in Tel Aviv on Thursday, after the airspace was closed as the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

The repatriation flights landed at Ben Gurion Airport, which for now remains closed for commercial traffic.

READ ALSO: Israel, Iran Launch Fresh Attacks As War Spreads

A first flight operated by the Israeli national carrier El Al arrived from Athens, and a second operated by Israir arrived from Rome, the transport ministry announced.

Each carried 170 passengers.

Transport Minister Miri Regev had said earlier in the week that Israel’s airspace would “gradually” reopen overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

It nevertheless remains closed to commercial traffic.

Israel shut its airspace to civilian flights on Saturday after announcing the launch of a campaign of strikes against Iran together with the United States.

“We are doing everything possible to bring every Israeli home safely,” Regev was quoted as saying in a statement.

AFP