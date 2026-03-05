Senator Seriake Dickson Dumps PDP, Declares For Newly Registered NDC

The Senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, has announced that he is leaving the Peoples Democratic Party for the newly registered Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former Governor of Bayelsa State announced his decision on Thursday during a media briefing in Abuja.

He linked his decision to leave the PDP to what he referred to as irreconcilable differences in the former ruling party.

However, the lawmaker said the NDC, recently registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), would serve as the desired opposition party in the country. He urged Nigerians to identify with and register in the new party in the interest of a better Nigeria.

“Last week INEC issued a certificate of registration and we now have the newest party in Nigeria known as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and our symbol is victory, the victory sign. So, my dear Nigerians, you now have a credible alternative opposition party known as the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

“Yes, it is coming at this time, we would have wished it started some years or months back, we don’t control INEC and their processes, they delayed, we don’t also control the judiciary, but thank God it has finally arrived,” Dickson said.

The senator, while narrating how rooted he is in opposition politics, recalled how he started politics as a member of several opposition parties in the past, insisting that Nigeria cannot be a one-party state.

“This nation cannot be a one-party state, Nigeria cannot be a one-party state, Nigeria is not designed to be a one-party state. We are a very diverse nation culturally, religiously and politically and that is the beauty of our country.

“So, anyone or any party promoting one-party rule, a one-party state in Nigeria, we build political parties, we get involved in movements to access power for the good of the people, not for our goods and benefits,” he said.

INEC last month announced the registration of two new political parties.

The parties are the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), bringing the total number of registered political parties in Nigeria to 21.

The announcement was made by INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, during the commission’s first quarterly consultative meeting with political party stakeholders for 2026. It was the first meeting with party leaders since Prof. Amupitan assumed office in October 2025.

According to Prof. Amupitan, the DLA successfully completed a rigorous verification process, while the NDC was registered in compliance with a Federal High Court order.