Cross River Assembly Suspends Ovat Agbor Over Alleged Violent Conduct

The Cross River State House of Assembly has suspended Dickson Ovat Agbor, the member representing Obubra I State Constituency, indefinitely over alleged violent conduct.

The decision was reached during the plenary on Thursday following a motion moved by Davies Etta and seconded by Francis Asuquo.

In the motion, the assembly strongly condemned the alleged violent behaviour involving Agbor, describing it as conduct unbecoming of a lawmaker and contrary to the ethical standards expected of members of the legislative arm of government.

After deliberations, the House resolved that Agbor be placed on indefinite suspension from all legislative activities.

The assembly also approved the constitution of a committee to investigate the matter and report its findings back to the House for further legislative action.

Following the resolution, Agbor was escorted out of the chamber by the sergeant at arms, in compliance with the directive of the House.

In his remark, the Speaker of the House, Elvert Ayambem, stated that the House remains committed to upholding discipline, dignity, and the integrity of the legislature.

Ayambem emphasized that members of the assembly must conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the trust reposed in them by the people.

The House said the suspension remains in force pending the outcome of the investigation by the committee set up by the lawmakers.