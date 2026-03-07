Eberechi Eze Keeps Arsenal’s Dream Alive As Gunners Survive FA Cup Scare

Arsenal survived a scare to beat third-tier Mansfield 2-1 on Saturday and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, staying on track for a historic quadruple.

READ ALSO: Arteta Hits Back At Criticism After Arsenal’s Win Over Brighton

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta made nine changes to the side that beat Brighton 1-0 in midweek to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Noni Madueke put the 14-time FA Cup winners ahead against the League One strugglers shortly before half-time, only for substitute Will Evans to level shortly after the break.

The game opened up, with chances for both sides before substitute Eberechi Eze thumped home to restore Arsenal’s lead.

Max Dowman became the Gunners’ youngest-ever FA Cup player, starting at the age of 16 years and 66 days and there was also a starting place for 16-year-old Marli Salmon as Arteta shuffled his resources.

Arsenal enjoyed the bulk of the early possession, but Nigel Clough’s men, who had beaten Premier League strugglers Burnley in the previous round, came alive after about 10 minutes, creating a number of chances.

Rhys Oates was a constant threat, while Tyler Roberts flashed narrowly wide from distance.

But Arsenal kept their opponents at bay and took the lead in the 41st minute through winger Madueke — becoming the first Premier League team to reach 100 goals in all competitions this season.

Mansfield goalkeeper Liam Roberts did well to save Madueke’s original shot, but Gabriel Martinelli picked up the ball on the left and once again found the England winger on the edge of the box.

This time, Madueke gave Roberts no chance, sending a curling left-footed shot arrowing past him.

Mansfield were level shortly after the restart when substitute Evans made Salmon pay for a sloppy pass, keeping his nerve to beat Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Both teams had further chances in an entertaining spell, but Eze, who had only been on a few minutes, smashed home from the edge of the box to put Arsenal back in front in the 66th minute.

Arteta’s men were never comfortable despite the lowly opposition, but held on to reach the last eight.

Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph in 2020, in Arteta’s first season at the helm, remains the Spaniard’s only major trophy during his time in charge at the Emirates.

They are hot favourites to win the Premier League for the first time since 2004 — seven points clear of Manchester City with just eight games to play.

They take on Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, with a League Cup final to come against Manchester City at Wembley on March 22.

AFP