PDP Convention: ‘We’re Heading To Supreme Court,’ Turaki Group Faults Appeal Court Judgment 

The Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has faulted the judgment of the Appeal Court, nullifying the national convention held on November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Reacting to the court judgment, the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Ini Ememobong, said the party will move to the Supreme Court to challenge the Appeal Court judgment over the party leadership.

“The issues at hand are the issues of the interpretation of the law. On the basis of that judgment, the court held that the national legal adviser was suspended and therefore he could not act because acting in that way would mean acting without authorisation.

‘PDP Convention Will Hold’

Meanwhile, the Nyesom Wike-backed leadership of the PDP has said the party’s convention will hold on March 29.

National Publicity Secretary of the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led National Working Committee, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to him, the Tanimu Turaki side of the party is free to approach the Supreme Court if it felt dissatisfied by the Court of Appeal judgment that nullified the November 2025 national convention in Ibadan.

“In compliance with Justice Omotosho’s judgment, we have carried out our ward congresses and local government congresses. We would hold our state congresses on Saturday.

“I can also tell you and members of the party that our national convention is coming up on 29, 30. We are holding our NEC meeting by Wednesday by the grace of God,” Mohammed said.

“They want to go to the Supreme Court, no problem,” he added.

In a ruling on Monday, the court upheld the judgment of a Federal High Court, which restrained the PDP from conducting the national convention.

A three-member panel of the appellate court dismissed an appeal filed by the PDP challenging the jurisdiction of the Abuja Federal High Court to entertain the suit.

Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, who delivered the lead judgment, held that the PDP violated constitutional provisions governing the conduct of a convention and failed to serve the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with a valid notice as required by law.