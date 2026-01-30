Mohammed-Led PDP Hails Verdict On Party’s National Convention

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Abdulrahaman Mohammed, has hailed the Federal High Court’s nullification of the party’s convention and ruling restraining Tanimu Turaki (SAN) and others from parading themselves as officials of the party.

Friday’s judgement, which was delivered by the Ibadan Division of the Federal High Court, nullified the conduct, outcome, and entire proceedings leading to the emergence of the Turaki-led exco in the November 2025 convention.

The ruling, however, identified the Mohammed-led caretaker working committee as the legitimate leadership of the party.

This, according to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Junguda Mohammed, is a victory for the rule of law, constitutionality, and internal party democracy.

“The National Caretaker Working Committee of the Peoples’ Democratic Party(PDP) has received with profound satisfaction the Judgment delivered today by the Federal High Court, Oyo Division, which restrained the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) and others from parading themselves as the National Working Committee of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and unequivocally recognized Abdulrahman Mohammed-led the Caretaker Committee as the legitimate leadership of the Party.

“The landmark Judgment which further nullified the conduct, outcome, and entire proceedings of the purported convention held in Ibadan on the 15th and 16th of November 2025, represents a decisive victory for the rule of law, constitutionalism, and internal party democracy.

“It reaffirms the long-standing position of the PDP that legitimacy can only be derived from strict compliance with the Constitution of the Party, Extant Laws, and Valid Court Orders as against seeking self-help through impersonation, or unlawful assertions of authority”. Part of the statement reads.

It congratulated members and supporters for their patience, resilience, and unwavering faith in due process throughout the period.

The Mohammed-led group called on members to remain calm, law-abiding, and united “as we move forward in the spirit of reconciliation, progress, and renewed commitment to the ideals of our great Party.

“We appeal to all aggrieved members to sheath their swords as this victory belongs to the entire PDP family. Our doors remain open for genuine reconciliation and integration.

“This will strengthen unity, deepeninternal cohesion, and refocus collective efforts toward building a stronger and more formidable PDP.

“We commend the Judiciary for once again rising to its constitutional responsibility as the impartial arbiterin political and constitutional disputes.”